FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Global “FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe by main manufactures and geographic regions.

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Analysis:

This report studies the FRP GRP GRE Pipe market. GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

In global market, Future Pipe Industries (FPI) is the global leader, which take a market share of 11%, followed by Amiantit and National Oilwell Varco (NOV). Top 3 players take a market share of 28%.

Looking to the future, the world FRP GRP GRE Pipe consumption market will reach to 3.4 billion USD in 2023, with the CARG of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023, the sales will reach to 84.2 million meters.

The global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market was valued at 2480 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3710 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

Some Major Players of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Are:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

Jizhou Zhongyi

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Segmentation by Types:

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Segmentation by Applications:

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe create from those of established entities?

Target Audience of the Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

