FRP Pipe Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

FRP Pipe

Global FRP Pipe Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. FRP Pipe Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by FRP Pipe industry.

Geographically, FRP Pipe Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of FRP Pipe including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in FRP Pipe Market Repot:

  • Amiantit
  • Future Pipe Industries
  • HengRun Group
  • China National Building Material Company
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • Ershings
  • Sarplast
  • HOBAS
  • ZCL Composites Inc.
  • Fibrex
  • Enduro
  • Flowtite
  • Beetle Plastics
  • ECC Corrosion
  • Augusta Fiberglass
  • Hanwei Energy Services Corp.
  • FRP SYSTEMS
  • Composites USA
  • Plasticon Composites
  • Industrial Plastic Systems
  • AL-FLA Plastics

    About FRP Pipe:

    Fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) (also fibre-reinforced polymer) is a composite material made of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibres. The fibres are usually glass, carbon, aramid, or basalt. Rarely, other fibres such as paper or wood or asbestos have been used. The polymer is usually an epoxy, vinylester or polyester thermosetting plastic; and phenol formaldehyde resins are still in use.

    FRP Pipe Industry report begins with a basic FRP Pipe market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    FRP Pipe Market Types:

  • Polyster FRP Pipe
  • Polyurethane FRP Pipe
  • Epoxy FRP Pipe
  • Others

    FRP Pipe Market Applications:

  • Oil and gas
  • Chemical
  • Drainage
  • Other

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of FRP Pipe market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global FRP Pipe?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in FRP Pipe space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the FRP Pipe?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of FRP Pipe market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the FRP Pipe opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of FRP Pipe market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of FRP Pipe market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Figerglass Reinforced Pipes play an important role in industrial sector and there is an increasing for this product. FRP pipe is a non-metal product made through the continuous winding of fiberglass filament that is saturated in a proprietary formula of epoxy resin and curing agents and utilizing specialized winding and heat curing techniques. Epoxy resins have a particular molecular chain structure that provides a superior chemical bonding and curing system. Utilizing fiberglass as an integrated element these molecular features work together to form a 3-dimensional network of greater structural integrity in material strength, smoothness, corrosive resistance, porosity and capillary resistance, thermal and anti-conductivity features.
  • It has many applications including Piping systems, tankers as well as vessels in many fields syetems, FRP piping systems are available in a variety of standard diameters ranging from 25 to 1200 mm. Plasticon Composites offers FRP pipe and fittings to meet all national and international standards, depending on the area and application. Combining the strength of FRP and the chemical compatibility of plastics provides customers with a superior alternative to costly metal alloys and rubber-lined steel. In addition, some companies, such as Plasticon Composites, manufacture and installs thermoplastic lined FRP (dual laminate) pipes for aggressive products such as chlorine gas, hydrochloric acid, sodium hypochlorite and caustic soda. Plasticon Composites have combined various thermoplastic and fluoropolymer liners (PVC, C-PVC, PP, PE, PVDF, E-CTFE, FEP, PFA, MFA) with glass fibre reinforced polyester resins in order to provide customers with dual laminate piping systems for extremely hot and corrosive environments.
  • In the future, because of the development of new materials and techniques, the FRP piepes will become lighter and have more strong chemical resistance as well as more flexibility. Therefore Future FRP pipes can work in harsher environment for a relatively long time. This can make these pipes more functional and expand their markets.
  • The worldwide market for FRP Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 4120 million US$ in 2024, from 3270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the FRP Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • In the end, the report focusses on FRP Pipe Market major leading market players in FRP Pipe industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global FRP Pipe Industry report also includes FRP Pipe Upstream raw materials and FRP Pipe downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 FRP Pipe Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of FRP Pipe by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global FRP Pipe Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global FRP Pipe Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 FRP Pipe Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 FRP Pipe Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global FRP Pipe Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 FRP Pipe Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 FRP Pipe Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global FRP Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

