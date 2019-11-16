FRP Pipe Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

Global FRP Pipe Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. FRP Pipe Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by FRP Pipe industry.

Geographically, FRP Pipe Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of FRP Pipe including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in FRP Pipe Market Repot:

Amiantit

Future Pipe Industries

HengRun Group

China National Building Material Company

National Oilwell Varco

Ershings

Sarplast

HOBAS

ZCL Composites Inc.

Fibrex

Enduro

Flowtite

Beetle Plastics

ECC Corrosion

Augusta Fiberglass

Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

FRP SYSTEMS

Composites USA

Plasticon Composites

Industrial Plastic Systems

AL-FLA Plastics About FRP Pipe: Fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) (also fibre-reinforced polymer) is a composite material made of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibres. The fibres are usually glass, carbon, aramid, or basalt. Rarely, other fibres such as paper or wood or asbestos have been used. The polymer is usually an epoxy, vinylester or polyester thermosetting plastic; and phenol formaldehyde resins are still in use. FRP Pipe Industry report begins with a basic FRP Pipe market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. FRP Pipe Market Types:

Polyster FRP Pipe

Polyurethane FRP Pipe

Epoxy FRP Pipe

Others FRP Pipe Market Applications:

Oil and gas

Chemical

Drainage

Figerglass Reinforced Pipes play an important role in industrial sector and there is an increasing for this product. FRP pipe is a non-metal product made through the continuous winding of fiberglass filament that is saturated in a proprietary formula of epoxy resin and curing agents and utilizing specialized winding and heat curing techniques. Epoxy resins have a particular molecular chain structure that provides a superior chemical bonding and curing system. Utilizing fiberglass as an integrated element these molecular features work together to form a 3-dimensional network of greater structural integrity in material strength, smoothness, corrosive resistance, porosity and capillary resistance, thermal and anti-conductivity features.

It has many applications including Piping systems, tankers as well as vessels in many fields syetems, FRP piping systems are available in a variety of standard diameters ranging from 25 to 1200 mm. Plasticon Composites offers FRP pipe and fittings to meet all national and international standards, depending on the area and application. Combining the strength of FRP and the chemical compatibility of plastics provides customers with a superior alternative to costly metal alloys and rubber-lined steel. In addition, some companies, such as Plasticon Composites, manufacture and installs thermoplastic lined FRP (dual laminate) pipes for aggressive products such as chlorine gas, hydrochloric acid, sodium hypochlorite and caustic soda. Plasticon Composites have combined various thermoplastic and fluoropolymer liners (PVC, C-PVC, PP, PE, PVDF, E-CTFE, FEP, PFA, MFA) with glass fibre reinforced polyester resins in order to provide customers with dual laminate piping systems for extremely hot and corrosive environments.

In the future, because of the development of new materials and techniques, the FRP piepes will become lighter and have more strong chemical resistance as well as more flexibility. Therefore Future FRP pipes can work in harsher environment for a relatively long time. This can make these pipes more functional and expand their markets.

The worldwide market for FRP Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 4120 million US$ in 2024, from 3270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the FRP Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.