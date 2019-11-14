FRP Rebar Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Global FRP Rebar Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. FRP Rebar Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by FRP Rebar industry.

Geographically, FRP Rebar Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of FRP Rebar including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in FRP Rebar Market Repot:

Hughes Brothers

Schoeck

Armastek

Hebei Yulong

BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)

FiReP

Dextra Group

Yuxing

Shanghai KNP

Pultrall

Pultron Composites

Fusite

Marshall Composite Technologies

Composite Rebar Technologies

Sireg Geotech

Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar

Fiberline

Tribeni Fiber

Captrad

Sanskriti Composites About FRP Rebar: FRP rebars are used widely in highways, bridges, & buildings application, as their superior strength-to weight ratio significantly exceeds that of any traditional rebar. FRP Rebar Industry report begins with a basic FRP Rebar market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. FRP Rebar Market Types:

GFRP Rebar

CFRP Rebar

Others FRP Rebar Market Applications:

Road Building

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Questions Answered in the report: What will the market growth rate of FRP Rebar market in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global FRP Rebar?

Who are the key manufacturers in FRP Rebar space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the FRP Rebar?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of FRP Rebar market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the FRP Rebar opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of FRP Rebar market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of FRP Rebar market? Scope of Report:

FRP rebars are used widely in highways, bridges, & buildings application, as their superior strength-to weight ratio significantly exceeds that of any traditional rebar. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world FRP rebar industry. The main players are Hughes Brothers, Schoeck, Armastek, Hebei Yulong, BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) and FiReP. The global sales of FRP Rebar increases to 236.39 M Meters in 2017 from 128.37 M Meters in 2012 with average growth rate of 12.99%.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of FRP Rebar increases with the 7.74% average growth rate. And North America and China are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 56.89% of the global consumption volume in total.

FRP Rebar has many types, which include GFRP rebar, CFRP rebar, AFRP rebar and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With corrosion resistance and high strength of FRP rebar, the downstream application industries will need more FRP rebar products. So, FRP rebar has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance FRP Rebar through improving technology.

The worldwide market for FRP Rebar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.3% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.