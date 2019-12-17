 Press "Enter" to skip to content

FRP Rebar Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

FRP Rebar

GlobalFRP Rebar Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the FRP Rebar market size.

About FRP Rebar:

FRP rebars are used widely in highways, bridges, & buildings application, as their superior strength-to weight ratio significantly exceeds that of any traditional rebar.

Top Key Players of FRP Rebar Market:

  • Hughes Brothers
  • Schoeck
  • Armastek
  • Hebei Yulong
  • BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)
  • FiReP
  • Dextra Group
  • Yuxing
  • Shanghai KNP
  • Pultrall
  • Pultron Composites
  • Fusite
  • Marshall Composite Technologies
  • Composite Rebar Technologies
  • Sireg Geotech
  • Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar
  • Fiberline
  • Tribeni Fiber
  • Captrad
  • Sanskriti Composites

    Major Types covered in the FRP Rebar Market report are:

  • GFRP Rebar
  • CFRP Rebar
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the FRP Rebar Market report are:

  • Road Building
  • Bridges & Port
  • Underground Construction
  • Others

    Scope of FRP Rebar Market:

  • FRP rebars are used widely in highways, bridges, & buildings application, as their superior strength-to weight ratio significantly exceeds that of any traditional rebar. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world FRP rebar industry. The main players are Hughes Brothers, Schoeck, Armastek, Hebei Yulong, BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) and FiReP. The global sales of FRP Rebar increases to 236.39 M Meters in 2017 from 128.37 M Meters in 2012 with average growth rate of 12.99%.
  • In consumption market, the global consumption value of FRP Rebar increases with the 7.74% average growth rate. And North America and China are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 56.89% of the global consumption volume in total.
  • FRP Rebar has many types, which include GFRP rebar, CFRP rebar, AFRP rebar and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With corrosion resistance and high strength of FRP rebar, the downstream application industries will need more FRP rebar products. So, FRP rebar has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance FRP Rebar through improving technology.
  • The worldwide market for FRP Rebar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.3% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the FRP Rebar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe FRP Rebar product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of FRP Rebar, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of FRP Rebar in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the FRP Rebar competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the FRP Rebar breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, FRP Rebar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe FRP Rebar sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of FRP Rebar Market Report pages: 139

    1 FRP Rebar Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of FRP Rebar by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global FRP Rebar Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global FRP Rebar Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 FRP Rebar Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 FRP Rebar Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global FRP Rebar Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 FRP Rebar Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 FRP Rebar Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global FRP Rebar Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

