FRP Rebar Market Research Report 2019, Competitive Landscape Global Forecast To 2024

Global “FRP Rebar Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The FRP Rebar market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About FRP Rebar

FRP rebars are used widely in highways, bridges, & buildings application, as their superior strength-to weight ratio significantly exceeds that of any traditional rebar.

FRP Rebar Market Key Players:

Hughes Brothers

Schoeck

Armastek

Hebei Yulong

BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)

FiReP

Dextra Group

Yuxing

Shanghai KNP

Pultrall

Pultron Composites

Fusite

Marshall Composite Technologies

Composite Rebar Technologies

Sireg Geotech

Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar

Fiberline

Tribeni Fiber

Captrad

Sanskriti Composites Global FRP Rebar market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The FRP Rebar has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the FRP Rebar in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. FRP Rebar Market Types:

GFRP Rebar

CFRP Rebar

Others FRP Rebar Market Applications:

Road Building

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world FRP rebar industry. The main players are Hughes Brothers, Schoeck, Armastek, Hebei Yulong, BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) and FiReP. The global sales of FRP Rebar increases to 236.39 M Meters in 2017 from 128.37 M Meters in 2012 with average growth rate of 12.99%.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of FRP Rebar increases with the 7.74% average growth rate. And North America and China are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 56.89% of the global consumption volume in total.

FRP Rebar has many types, which include GFRP rebar, CFRP rebar, AFRP rebar and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With corrosion resistance and high strength of FRP rebar, the downstream application industries will need more FRP rebar products. So, FRP rebar has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance FRP Rebar through improving technology.

The worldwide market for FRP Rebar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.3% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the FRP Rebar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.