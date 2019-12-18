Fuel Additives Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

Global “Fuel Additives Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Fuel Additives market size.

About Fuel Additives:

Fuel Additives is used in heavy fuel oil to control high temperature corrosion and ash fouling of gas turbine hot section components.

Top Key Players of Fuel Additives Market:

Chemtura

Baker(GE)

Dorf Ketal

Systems Separation

Turbotect

Innospec

Pentol

Martin Marietta

Van Mannekus

Magna Group

Turbine-Power-Cleaner

Conntect

Osian Marine Chemicals

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13875704 Major Types covered in the Fuel Additives Market report are:

Magnesium Sulfonate

Magnesium Carboxylate

Magnesium Hydroxide

Others Major Applications covered in the Fuel Additives Market report are:

Electric Power

Vessel Bunkering

Others Scope of Fuel Additives Market:

In 2016, the global fuel additives market is led by Europe, capturing about 40.44% of global fuel additives production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 39.31% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of fuel additives are Chemtura(LANXESS), Baker(GE), Dorf Ketal, Systems Separation, Magna Group and Martin Marietta etc. Baker (GE) is the world leader, holding 23.39% sales market share in 2016.

In 2016, GCC region fuel additives consumption is 56.1 K MT, with a consumption share of 20.47%. Rest Asia region is the largest consumption region, especially Singapore, which is an important trade port. In 2016, Rest Asia region consumed 41.86% of global total consumption.

In application, fuel additives downstream application is electric power, vessel bunkering and others. Globally, the electric power consumption market is mainly distributed in GCC. Vessel bunkering is the largest application field of fuel additives. In 2016, vessel bunkering application share is 71.42%.

The worldwide market for Fuel Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.