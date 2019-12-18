 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fuel Additives Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Fuel Additives

GlobalFuel Additives Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Fuel Additives market size.

About Fuel Additives:

Fuel Additives is used in heavy fuel oil to control high temperature corrosion and ash fouling of gas turbine hot section components.

Top Key Players of Fuel Additives Market:

  • Chemtura
  • Baker(GE)
  • Dorf Ketal
  • Systems Separation
  • Turbotect
  • Innospec
  • Pentol
  • Martin Marietta
  • Van Mannekus
  • Magna Group
  • Turbine-Power-Cleaner
  • Conntect
  • Osian Marine Chemicals

    Major Types covered in the Fuel Additives Market report are:

  • Magnesium Sulfonate
  • Magnesium Carboxylate
  • Magnesium Hydroxide
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Fuel Additives Market report are:

  • Electric Power
  • Vessel Bunkering
  • Others

    Scope of Fuel Additives Market:

  • In 2016, the global fuel additives market is led by Europe, capturing about 40.44% of global fuel additives production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 39.31% global production share.
  • At present, the major manufacturers of fuel additives are Chemtura(LANXESS), Baker(GE), Dorf Ketal, Systems Separation, Magna Group and Martin Marietta etc. Baker (GE) is the world leader, holding 23.39% sales market share in 2016.
  • In 2016, GCC region fuel additives consumption is 56.1 K MT, with a consumption share of 20.47%. Rest Asia region is the largest consumption region, especially Singapore, which is an important trade port. In 2016, Rest Asia region consumed 41.86% of global total consumption.
  • In application, fuel additives downstream application is electric power, vessel bunkering and others. Globally, the electric power consumption market is mainly distributed in GCC. Vessel bunkering is the largest application field of fuel additives. In 2016, vessel bunkering application share is 71.42%.
  • The worldwide market for Fuel Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fuel Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Fuel Additives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fuel Additives, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fuel Additives in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Fuel Additives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Fuel Additives breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Fuel Additives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fuel Additives sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Fuel Additives Market Report pages: 122

