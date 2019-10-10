Fuel Cell in Automotive Market 2025 Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Size and Segmentation

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Ballard Power Systems

ACAL

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Plug Power

Hydrogenics

Delphi Automotive Systems

EnergyOR Technologies

H2 Logic

Symbio FCell

Proton Motors

Oorja Protonics

Nuvera Fuel Cell

Intelligent Energy

A fuel cell converts chemical energy into electrical energy through an electromechanical reaction. A typical fuel cell consists of two electrodes, the anode and the cathode, which react to generate electricity.The light-duty vehicles segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The increasing energy costs that is driving the demand for energy-efficient passenger cars will be a major factor driving the growth of the fuel cells market for the automotive industry in this segment.This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market. Initiatives from the governments of various countries to increase the popularity of fuel cell vehicles and the need to reduce energy consumption in the transportation sector will augment the markets growth prospects in APAC.The global Fuel Cell in Automotive market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Light-Duty Vehicles

Heavy-Duty Vehicles Fuel Cell in Automotive Market by Types:

PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells)

MCFC (Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells)

SOFC (Solid Oxide Fuel Cells)