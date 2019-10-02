Full-size Mobile C-arms Market 2019 Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis to 2025

Global “Full-size Mobile C-arms Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

A full-size mobile C-arm is a medical imaging device that employs an overhead X-ray image intensifier and is used for intraoperative imaging in the field of surgery, orthopedics, traumatology, vascular synergy, and cardiology. The benefit of using a full-size mobile C-arm is that it provides high-resolution X-ray images within real time, which helps surgeons to monitor the progress of a surgery. This equipment offer a view of the internal anatomical structure through the use of fluoroscopic dyes that locate abnormalities.

The increasing number of hospitals in the developing countries and the rising government funding towards the construction of hospitals fuels the market’s growth in this end-user segment. Additionally, the rising cases related to chronic illness and the growth in cardiac and orthopedic diseases in older population, will also has led to the market’s growth in the hospitals and clinics segment.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the mini c-arm market. This mainly attributes to the increasing number of cardiac procedures, the rising demand for interventional radiology, and the increase in cardiac catheterizations (CC) in the region.

The global Full-size Mobile C-arms market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Full-size Mobile C-arms market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

