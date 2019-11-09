Fume Hood Monitors Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

Dwyer Instruments

Labconco

TEL-UK

TSI

Critical Room Control

Degree Controls

Esco Micro Pte

GGAB

Hans Schneider Elektronik

Isongcontrol

Price Industries

Fume hood monitors are devices attached to fume hoods that provide information to the user regarding the face velocity and airflow of fume hoods. These devices alert the user by giving an alarm at the time of undesirable airflow.The scientific research and development segment accounted for the major shares of the fume hood monitors market. Rise in the R&D investments in the energy sector and in advanced materials and chemicals and growth in the nanotechnology research activities will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.As per this market research report, the ducted fume hoods segement will account for the maximum shares of the fume hood monitors market. Benefits such as rigorous protection to the user and constant innovations in product features and improvement in fume hood ventilation systems, will drive the growth of the market in this segment.The global Fume Hood Monitors market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Scientific Research and Development

Manufacturing Industry

Laboratory Testing Services

Diagnostic and Medical Laboratories

Other Fume Hood Monitors Market by Types:

Ducted Fume Hoods