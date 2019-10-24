Fumed Silica Market Report 2019 | Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Global Forecast To 2024

Global “Fumed Silica Market” 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various Fumed Silica industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Fumed Silica

Fumed silica (CAS number 112945-52-5), also known as pyrogenic silica, is white, synthetic, amorphous silicon dioxide (SiO2) in powder form, made by flame hydrolysis of silicon compounds.Fumed silica is an ultra-fine, high-purity particle used as a reinforcing, thickening, abrasive, thixotropic, suspending or anti?caking agent in a wide variety of products for the automotive, construction, microelectronics, and consumer products industries.

The following Manufactures are included in the Fumed Silica Market report:

vonik

Cabot

Wacker

Tokuyama

Orisil

OCI Corporation

GBS

Wynca

Fushite

Blackcat

Changtai

Fumed Silica Market Types:

BET 100-160

BET 160-210

BET 210-300

Others Fumed Silica Market Applications:

Silicone Rubber Applications

Adhesives and Sealants Applications

Polyester Applications

Paints Application

Inks Application