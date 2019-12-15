 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Functional Beverage Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Functional Beverage

Global “Functional Beverage Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Functional Beverage industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Functional Beverage market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Functional Beverage by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Functional Beverage Market Analysis:

  • A functional beverage is a drink typically intended to convey a health benefit. Some include ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals, nootropics, amino acids, or additional raw fruit or vegetables.
  • The global Functional Beverage market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025.

    • Some Major Players of Functional Beverage Market Are:

  • Danone
  • Monster Energy
  • PepsiCo
  • RED BULL
  • THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
  • Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
  • Campbell Soup
  • Del Monte Pacific
  • Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
  • Fonterra
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • JDB Group
  • Kraft Heinz
  • Living Essentials
  • NestlÃ©
  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical
  • Rockstar
  • Suntory
  • TC Pharmaceutical Industries
  • The Hain Celestial Group
  • Unilever, Uni-President
  • Welchâs
  • White Wave Foods

    • Functional Beverage Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Energy beverages
  • Functional fruit and vegetable juices
  • Sports beverages
  • Prebiotic and probiotic drinks
  • Functional RTD teas
  • Dairy alternative beverages
  • Functional water

    • Functional Beverage Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Convenience Stores
  • Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store
  • Supermarket
  • Online Retail
  • Others

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Functional Beverage create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global Functional Beverage Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

    Functional Beverage Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Functional Beverage Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Functional Beverage Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Functional Beverage Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Functional Beverage Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Functional Beverage Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Functional Beverage Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

