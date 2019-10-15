Functional Chewing Gum Market Report 2024 | Key Players, Economic Estimates, SWOT Analysis, Key Statistics and Projections

The report shows positive growth in “Functional Chewing Gum Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Functional Chewing Gum industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Functional Chewing Gum Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Functional chewing gum is the name given to types of chewing gum which impart some practical function instead of, or in addition to, the usual enjoyment provided by a traditional chewing gum as a confectionery product. Examples of this include nicotine gum which is used to aid smoking cessation & so-called Think Gum which designers say they believe may enhance mental functioning. It could be argued that most gum (at least the mint varieties) provides some function in that they can improve bad breath, but such an effect is so widespread that the term ‘functional’ is almost always applied to gum with some additional function. Medical uses for ‘functional chewing gum’ include a reported reduction in the duration of post-operative ileus following abdominal and specifically gastrointestinal surgery.

Wrigley Company

Mondelez

Lotte

Perfetti Van Melle

GelStat Corporation (GSAC) and many more Scope of Functional Chewing Gum Report:

Functional Chewing Gum are mainly classified into the following types: Tooth Protection Gum, Quit Smoking Gum, Weight Loss Gum, Others. Tooth Protection Gum is the most widely used type which takes up about 60.35% of the total in 2016 in Global.Europe and North America are the main consumption regions of Functional Chewing Gum in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years. Wrigley Company, Mondelez, Lotte, Perfetti Van Melle, etc. are the key suppliers in global market, which have leading technology and market position. Top 5 took up about 81.91% of the global market in 2016. Global consumption of Functional Chewing Gum rises up from 186780.4 MT in 2012 to 217675.4 MT in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 3.90%. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the Functional Chewing Gum products, which is the result of the growing needs of downstream industry.Although sales of Functional Chewing Gum products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Functional Chewing Gum field hastily. The worldwide market for Functional Chewing Gum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3530 million US$ in 2024, from 3050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Functional Chewing Gum Market Segment by Type, covers:

Tooth Protection Gum

Quit Smoking Gum

Weight Loss Gum

Others Functional Chewing Gum Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Online Sales