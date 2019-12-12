Functional Drinks Market 2025: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Global “Functional Drinks Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Functional Drinks Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Functional Drinks Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle

Danone

PepsiCo

Unilever

Campbell Soup

GlaxoSmithKline

Kraft Heinz

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

The Hain Celestial Group

Fonterra

Uni-President

Del Monte Pacific

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

JDB Group

RED BULL

Suntory

Rockstar

A Functional drink is a drink typically intended to convey a health benefit. Some include ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals, nootropics, amino acids, or additional raw fruit or vegetables.

The energy beverages segment accounted for the major shares of the functional beverage market. Energy beverages are made of caffeine, taurine, B-vitamins alpine water, amino acids, and other ingredients which provide instant energy and help in growing muscle and bones.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the functional beverage industry by. Consumers in this region prefer functional drinks due to the increased awareness of health and fitness. Additionally, since most of the gyms and sports clubs offer these energy drinks on their premises, its sales has increased over the past few years.

The global Functional Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Functional Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. Food & Beverages Market by Applications:

Offline Stores

Online Stores Food & Beverages Market by Types:

Energy Beverages

Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Sports Beverages

Functional Water