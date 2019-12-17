Functional Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Functional Fitness Equipment Market Analysis:

Functional fitness equipment is anything that allows you to perform free-form, dynamic exercises wherein your body is free to move in all dimensions.

Bars & plates seek extensive adoption among enthusiasts that indulge in dynamic lifts, including snatches and cleans, particularly with heavy weight loads and high reps. Although most athletes prefer standard-sized bars, some feature ones with smaller diameter. Smaller diameter bars particularly seek used among the female fitness enthusiasts, of whom participation rates have witness significant proliferation in the recent past.

Rowing machine has recently witnessed a rise in popularity as a combination machine, which combines cardiovascular elements and muscle building resistance. Easy-on-joints and low impact attributes of rowing machines have led their interest among older fitness enthusiasts.

Some Major Players of Functional Fitness Equipment Market Are:

Brunswick

Precor

Technogym

Escape Fitness

Torque Fitness

Concept2

Johnson Health Tech

Total Gym Global

Hampton Fitness

XFit Brands

Functional Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation by Types:

Medballs

Bars & Plates

Flat Bench

Squat Rack

Rowing Machine

Kettlebells & Dumbbells

Others

Functional Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation by Applications:

Health Clubs

Home/Individual

Hotels

Hospitals

Corporate Offices

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

