Furniture and Furnishing Market Trends, Size, Drivers, Industry Strategies, Types, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2025

Furniture refers to movable objects intended to support various human activities such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, and sofas), eating (tables), and sleeping (e.g., beds). Furniture is also used to hold objects at a convenient height for work (as horizontal surfaces above the ground, such as tables and desks), or to store things (e.g., cupboards and shelves). Furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furniture’s functional role, it can serve a symbolic or religious purpose. It can be made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood.The home furniture segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the evolution of flat-pack and RTA furniture. To cater to the rising demand, the vendors in the market are focusing on manufacturing flat-pack furniture for medium-price segments and solid wood furniture targeted at the high-end market.This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market. This is mainly due to the increasing spending capacity of the end users. Additionally, the growth of the developing countries in the region that will stimulate the demand for modern furniture, will also fuel the markets growth prospects.The global Furniture and Furnishing market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

Ashley Furniture Industries

IKEA

Steelcase

Williams-Sonoma

Rooms To Go

TJX

Herman Miller

HNI Corporation

Okamura

9to5 Seating

Clarin

Creative Wood

Kimball International

Furniture and Furnishing Market by Applications:

Home Application

Office Application

Other Furniture and Furnishing Market by Types:

Bathroom Furniture

Bedroom Furniture and Mattresses

Kitchen Furniture

Lighting Fixture

Office Furniture

Outdoor Furniture

Tables and Chair

Upholstered Furniture