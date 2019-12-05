Furniture Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2025

The Global “Furniture Market” report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term. This Furniture Market research study is a collection of insights that translates into a gist of this industry.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Furniture market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

About Furniture Market:

Furniture refers to movable objects intended to support various human activities such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, and sofas), eating (tables), and sleeping (e.g., beds). Furniture is also used to hold objects at a convenient height for work (as horizontal surfaces above the ground, such as tables and desks), or to store things (e.g., cupboards and shelves). Furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furnitures functional role, it can serve a symbolic or religious purpose. It can be made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood.

The home furniture segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the evolution of flat-pack and RTA furniture. To cater to the rising demand, the vendors in the market are focusing on manufacturing flat-pack furniture for medium-price segments and solid wood furniture targeted at the high-end market.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market. This is mainly due to the increasing spending capacity of the end users. Additionally, the growth of the developing countries in the region that will stimulate the demand for modern furniture, will also fuel the marketâs growth prospects.

The global Furniture market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

Ashley Furniture Industries

IKEA

Steelcase

Williams-Sonoma

Rooms To Go

TJX

Herman Miller

HNI Corporation

Okamura

9to5 Seating

Clarin

Creative Wood

Kimball International

Furniture Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Furniture Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Furniture Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Furniture Market Segment by Types:

Metal Furniture

Plastic Furniture

Wood Furniture

Furniture Market Segment by Applications:

Home Application

Office Application

Other

Through the statistical analysis, the Furniture Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Furniture Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Detailed TOC of Global Furniture Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Furniture Market Size

2.1.1 Global Furniture Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Furniture Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Furniture Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Furniture Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Furniture Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Furniture Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Furniture Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Furniture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Furniture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Furniture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Furniture Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Furniture Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Furniture Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Furniture Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Furniture Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Furniture Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Furniture Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Furniture Sales by Application

Continued

In the end, the Furniture Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Furniture Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Furniture Market covering all important parameters.

