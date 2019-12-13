 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fused Magnesia Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Fused Magnesia

GlobalFused Magnesia Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Fused Magnesia Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Fused Magnesia Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists.

About Fused Magnesia:

This report studies the Fused Magnesia market, Fused magnesia (FM) is produced by smelting of calcined magnesia in electric arc furnaces at above 3000Â°C. Fused magnesia is considered to be one of the best thermal and electrical insulators with high density, high purity and large crystals.

Fused Magnesia Market Manufactures:

  • Magnezit Group
  • Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group
  • Haicheng Magnesite
  • Kumas Manyezit Sanayi
  • Magnesita Refractories
  • Imerys Fused Minerals
  • Jiachen Group
  • GRECIAN MAGNESITE
  • Intco GmbH

    Fused Magnesia Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Fused Magnesia Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Fused Magnesia Market Types:

  • 96% Content
  • 97% Content
  • 98% Content
  • Others

    Fused Magnesia Market Applications:

  • Refractories
  • Steel Coatings
  • Ceramics
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Fused Magnesia Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Fused Magnesia Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Fused Magnesia Market Report:

  • The global production of Fused Magnesia increases from 1350 K MT in 2013 to 1378 K MT in 2017, and expect to grow at a CAGR of -1.41% from 2017 to 2023. The major manufacturers mainly concentrate inChina and Europe. In 2017, China Fused Magnesia production share was about 50%. Europe production share took 26.5% and North America production share also took 5.86%.
  • Fused Magnesia is an important inorganic material which can be used for Refractories, Steel Coatings, Ceramics and others. The largest end use for Fused Magnesia, accounting for about 41.92% of consumption in 2017, is in Steel Coatings. The use of Fused Magnesia in Refractories was a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 38.32% of Fused Magnesia consumption in 2017.
  • There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Fused Magnesia market will become more intense. This is the end of Fused Magnesia report.
  • The worldwide market for Fused Magnesia is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 870 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fused Magnesia in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Fused Magnesia product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fused Magnesia, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fused Magnesia in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Fused Magnesia competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Fused Magnesia breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Fused Magnesia market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fused Magnesia sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    1 Fused Magnesia Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Fused Magnesia by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Fused Magnesia Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Fused Magnesia Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Fused Magnesia Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Fused Magnesia Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Fused Magnesia Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Fused Magnesia Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Fused Magnesia Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Fused Magnesia Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

