Future of Agriculture Robots Market 2019 in Global Industry 2019 -2024

The worldwide “Agriculture Robots Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of Agriculture Robots Market Report – AnÂ agricultural robotÂ is aÂ robotÂ deployed forÂ agriculturalÂ purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at theÂ harvestingÂ stage. Emerging applications of robots orÂ dronesÂ in agriculture includeÂ weed control,Â cloud seeding,Â planting seeds, harvesting,Â environmental monitoringand soil analysis.

Global Agriculture Robots market competition by top manufacturers

Deere & Company

DeLaval

Harvest Automation

Lely

Parrot

PrecisionHawk

AGCO

KC Drone

And many More…………………..

This report focuses on the Agriculture Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.GlobalÂ Agricultural Robot MarketÂ size is set to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period driven by high cost involved in hiring skilled labor.The worldwide market for Agriculture Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.4% over the next five years, will reach 3850 million US$ in 2023, from 1150 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Milking Robot

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Harvest Management

Intravenous Access

Field Farming

Dairy Farm Management

Irrigation Management

Crop management

Weather Tracking & Monitoring

Animal management

Soil management

Inventory Management

