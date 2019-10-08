 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Future of Direct-Fed Microbials Market Competition by Manufacturers and Segmentation Analysis

October 8, 2019

Direct-Fed

Direct-Fed Microbials Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Direct-Fed Microbials market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Direct-Fed Microbials market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Direct fed microbials (or probiotics) refer to living organisms and should not be confused with prebiotics, compounds that promote the growth of gut bacteria (e.g., yeast culture, oligosaccharides) but are not living organisms. It is believed that gut bacteria have requirements for specific nutrients that may not be adequately provided by the animalâs diet. Therefore, feeding these nutrients may promote the growth of gut bacteria, thereby improving the microbial profile in the gut.

Direct-Fed Microbials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.

  • Market Segment by Companies
  • this report covers
  • Asahi Calpis Wellness
  • JBS United
  Adisseo (Novozymes)

    Scope of the Report:

  • Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Direct-Fed Microbials market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Direct-Fed Microbials in 2017.
  • In the industry, JBS United profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Asahi Calpis Wellness and Koninklijke DSM N.V. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.51% and 12.10% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
  • The global Direct-Fed Microbials market is valued at 950 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1580 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Direct-Fed Microbials.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Viable Bacteria â¤1000 million CFU/g
  • Viable Bacteria 1000-5000 million CFU/g
  • Viable Bacteria â¥5000 million CFU/g

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Poultry
  • Swine
  • Ruminants
  • Aquatic Animals
  • Others

    Key Performing Regions in the Direct-Fed Microbials Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Direct-Fed Microbials Market Research Offers:

    • Direct-Fed Microbials Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Direct-Fed Microbials market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Direct-Fed Microbials market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Direct-Fed Microbials industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Direct-Fed Microbials Industry.
    • Direct-Fed Microbials Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

