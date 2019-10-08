Future of Direct-Fed Microbials Market Competition by Manufacturers and Segmentation Analysis

Direct fed microbials (or probiotics) refer to living organisms and should not be confused with prebiotics, compounds that promote the growth of gut bacteria (e.g., yeast culture, oligosaccharides) but are not living organisms. It is believed that gut bacteria have requirements for specific nutrients that may not be adequately provided by the animalâs diet. Therefore, feeding these nutrients may promote the growth of gut bacteria, thereby improving the microbial profile in the gut.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Direct-Fed Microbials market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Direct-Fed Microbials in 2017.

In the industry, JBS United profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Asahi Calpis Wellness and Koninklijke DSM N.V. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.51% and 12.10% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The global Direct-Fed Microbials market is valued at 950 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1580 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Direct-Fed Microbials.

Europe also play important roles in global market

Viable Bacteria â¤1000 million CFU/g

Viable Bacteria 1000-5000 million CFU/g

Viable Bacteria â¥5000 million CFU/g Market Segment by Applications:

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic Animals