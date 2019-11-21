Future of Enzymatic Debridement Market 2019 in Global Industry 2019 -2024

Short Details of Enzymatic Debridement Market Report – Enzymatic Debridement uses chemical enzymes to assist in wound healing. Enzymes that help slough off the dead tissue are often available as part of a topic ointment; however, the ointment must be carefully applied to only the currently dead tissue â if the enzymes come in contact with healthy tissue, they could cause issues.

Global Enzymatic Debridement market competition by top manufacturers

SmithÂ &Â Nephew

StratusÂ Pharma

WeiBangÂ Biopharm

MediWound

Virchow

The global average price of enzymatic debridement is in the decreasing trend, from 81.3 USD/ Unit in 2012 to 76.4 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of enzymatic debridement includes collagenase product, papain product and other product, and the proportion of collagenase product in 2016 is about 75%.

Enzymatic debridement is widely used in hospitals, clinics and other field. The most proportion of enzymatic debridement is hospitals, and the consumption proportion is about 49% in 2016.

North America region is the largest supplier of enzymatic debridement, with a production market share nearly 44% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Enzymatic Debridement, enjoying production market share nearly 29% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 15%.

Market competition is intense. Smith & Nephew is the leaders of the industry, and it holds key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; has been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Enzymatic Debridement is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Enzymatic Debridement in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Collagenase Product

Papain Product

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospitals

Clinics