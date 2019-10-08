Future of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Competition by Manufacturers and Segmentation Analysis

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13997177

OSB is an engineered wood structural panel that is rapidly gaining popularity for various applications. It is a sheet material in which rather long strands of wood are bonded together with a synthetic resin adhesive. Sometimes in all three layers, but usually only in the outer layers of these panels, the strands are orientated in a particular direction. OSB varies in colour from a light straw colour to a medium brown depending on the wood species, resin system and pressing conditions.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market are: –

Norbord

LP

Georgia-Pacific

Kronospan

Weyerhaeuser NR Company and many more Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world oriented strand board (OSB) industry. The main players are Norbord, LP, Georgia-Pacific, Kronospan and Weyerhaeuser NR Company. The global sales of oriented strand board (OSB) will increase to 31769 K m³ in 2018 from 23658 K m³ in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.37%.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 92% of the global consumption volume in total.

Oriented strand board (OSB) has four grades, which include OSB 1, OSB 2, OSB 3 and OSB 4. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With advantages of oriented strand board (OSB), the downstream application industries will need more oriented strand board (OSB) products. So, oriented strand board (OSB) has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 11500 million US$ in 2024, from 8760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

OSB/1

OSB/2

OSB/3

OSB/4 Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Construction

Industrial Packaging

Interior Furnishing