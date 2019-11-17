Gabion Boxes Market 2019 Global IndustryAnalysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2024: Market Reports World

Short Details of Gabion Boxes Market Report – Gabion boxes are box cage made by gabion. Gabion boxes at the construction are filled by rock to form a flexible, water permeability and integrity of the structure. It is mainly used for retaining wall, channel lining and weir retaining wall erosion prevention engineering.

Global Gabion Boxes market competition by top manufacturers

TianZe

ChangYi

Maccaferri

Link Middle East

ZhongLu

WangYu

HaoChang

XianTeng

ZhuoYuan

JinDeXin

QiangJin

NuoDa

Gabion Technologies (India)

Boegger

Gurukrupa Wirenetting

Nobeso



The Scope of the Report:

The gabion boxes market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top sixteen manufacturers accounts about 14% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are TianZe, ChangYi, Maccaferri, Link Middle East, ZhongLu and WangYu. TianZe is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 4.77% in 2016. The next is ChangYi and Maccaferri.

There is mainly four types product of gabion boxes market: Galvanized Large-size Wire Hexagonal Mesh accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global gabion boxes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and other. The China held the largest production share in the global gabion boxes products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 54% in 2016. The next is Asia (Ex China) and Europe.

The worldwide market for Gabion Boxes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 4630 million US$ in 2024, from 3550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Gabion Boxes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Galvanized Large-size Wire Hexagonal Mesh

Zn-5%Al-mixed Rare Earth Alloy Plating

Galvanized Plastic-coated Hexagonal Mesh

Zn-10%Al-mixed Rare Earth Alloy Plating By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Control and Guide Rivers and Floods

Protect Channels and River Beds

Road Protection