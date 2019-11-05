Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market 2019-Industry Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Revenue, Key Players, and Latest Trends Forecast to 2024

Global “Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.
The Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including
- Friesland Campina
- Yakult
- Ingredion
- Nissin-sugar
- Kerry
- New Francisco Biotechnology
- Taiwan Fructose
- Baolingbao
- Quantum Hi-Tech
- Scope of the Report:
- The global average price of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is in the decreasing trend, from 5778.52 USD/MT in 2011 to 5264.63 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
- The classification of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) includes Liquid Form and Power Form. The proportion of Power Form in 2015 is about 65.72%.
- Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is widely used in Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and other field. The most proportion of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is Dietary Supplements about 63% in 2015.
- Europe region is the largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), with a production market share nearly 41% in 2015. Asia-Pacific is the second largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2015.
- Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2015. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.
- Market competition is concentrated. Friesland Campina, Yakult, Ingredion, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
- The worldwide market for Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Liquid
- PowderOn the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Food & Beverage
- Dietary Supplements
- OthersThis report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
