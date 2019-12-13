 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Galactooligosaccharides(GOS)

GlobalGalactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market size.

About Galactooligosaccharides(GOS):

Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is a chain of galactose (monosaccharide sugar) units that are produced by the enzymatic hydrolysis of lactose. GOSâs are

Top Key Players of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market:

  • Friesland Campina
  • Yakult
  • Ingredion
  • Nissin-sugar
  • Kerry
  • New Francisco Biotechnology
  • Taiwan Fructose
  • Baolingbao
  • Quantum Hi-Tech

    Major Types covered in the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market report are:

  • Liquid
  • Powder

    Major Applications covered in the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market report are:

  • Food & Beverage
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Others

    Scope of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market:

  • The global average price of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is in the decreasing trend, from 5778.52 USD/MT in 2011 to 5264.63 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) includes Liquid Form and Power Form. The proportion of Power Form in 2015 is about 65.72%.
  • Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is widely used in Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and other field. The most proportion of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is Dietary Supplements about 63% in 2015.
  • Europe region is the largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), with a production market share nearly 41% in 2015. Asia-Pacific is the second largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2015.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2015. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.
  • Market competition is concentrated. Friesland Campina, Yakult, Ingredion, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Report pages: 116

