Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

About Galactooligosaccharides(GOS):

Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is a chain of galactose (monosaccharide sugar) units that are produced by the enzymatic hydrolysis of lactose.

Top Key Players of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market:

Friesland Campina

Yakult

Ingredion

Nissin-sugar

Kerry

New Francisco Biotechnology

Taiwan Fructose

Baolingbao

Quantum Hi-Tech

Liquid

Powder Major Applications covered in the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market report are:

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Others Scope of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market:

The global average price of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is in the decreasing trend, from 5778.52 USD/MT in 2011 to 5264.63 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) includes Liquid Form and Power Form. The proportion of Power Form in 2015 is about 65.72%.

Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is widely used in Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and other field. The most proportion of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is Dietary Supplements about 63% in 2015.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), with a production market share nearly 41% in 2015. Asia-Pacific is the second largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2015. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is concentrated. Friesland Campina, Yakult, Ingredion, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.