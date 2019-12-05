Gallium Arsenide Wafers Market Growth Analysis, Share, Market Size, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

About Gallium Arsenide Wafers Market:

Gallium arsenide (GaAs) is a compound of the elements gallium and arsenic. It is a III-V direct bandgap semiconductor with a zinc blende crystal structure. Gallium arsenide is used in the manufacture of devices such as microwave frequency integrated circuits, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, infrared light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, solar cells and optical windows.

For industry structure analysis, the GaAs industry is highly concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry, but the top six producers account for more than 70% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production and consumption area of GaAs, also the leader in the whole industry. Europe, Japan and USA also produce large amount of GaAs per year.

Regionally, GaAs suppliers are concentrated in Europe, USA, China, Japan and Taiwan. Leading suppliers in this industry are Freiberger Compound Materials, AXT, Sumitomo Electric, China Crystal Technologies, and Shenzhou Crystal Technology.

The global Gallium Arsenide Wafers market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

Freiberger Compound Materials

AXT

Sumitomo Electric

China Crystal Technologies

Shenzhou Crystal Technology

Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials

Yunnan Germanium

DOWA Electronics Materials

II-VI Incorporated

IQE Corporation

Wafer Technology

Gallium Arsenide Wafers Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Gallium Arsenide Wafers Market Segment by Types:

LEC Grown GaAs

VGF Grown GaAs

Other

Gallium Arsenide Wafers Market Segment by Applications:

Wireless Communication

Optoelectronic Devices

Other

Detailed TOC of Global Gallium Arsenide Wafers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Wafers Market Size

2.1.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Wafers Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Wafers Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Gallium Arsenide Wafers Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Wafers Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Wafers Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Gallium Arsenide Wafers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Gallium Arsenide Wafers Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Gallium Arsenide Wafers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Gallium Arsenide Wafers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Gallium Arsenide Wafers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Gallium Arsenide Wafers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Gallium Arsenide Wafers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Gallium Arsenide Wafers Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gallium Arsenide Wafers Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Gallium Arsenide Wafers Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Wafers Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Gallium Arsenide Wafers Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Gallium Arsenide Wafers Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Wafers Sales by Application

Continued

Calcium Hydroxide Market 2019 |Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Top Key Players, Market Size, Share, Company Overview, Industry Growth and Forecast by 2023 | Latest Research Report by Industry Research Co

