Game and Trail Cameras Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

A game camera, often referred to as “trail camera”, is a tough, motion-activated camera designed to take photos and videos of wildlife and security surveillance, and Trail Cameras is comprised of a motion detector and a digital camera. The motion detector uses passive infrared technology to sense movement and trigger the camera. Trail Cameras are major used by hunters, researchers, wildlife enthusiasts and property.

At present, the worlds large players are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three players are Prometheus Group, Vista Outdoor, and GSM Outdoors.

The global Game and Trail Cameras market was valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Game and Trail Cameras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Game and Trail Cameras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Game and Trail Cameras Market Covers Following Key Players:

Prometheus Group

Vista Outdoor

GSM Outdoors

Wildgame Innovations

Bgha

EBSCO Industries

Reconyx

Cuddeback Trailer and Equipment

Covert Scouting Cameras

Spypoint

Game and Trail Cameras Market by Types:

GSM Enabled Game and Trail Cameras

3G/4G Enabled Game and Trail Cameras

5G Enabled Game and Trail Cameras

Game and Trail Cameras Market by Applications:

Hunting

Animal/Event Observation

Security Camera

Others

