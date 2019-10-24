Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) Market Research Report 2019 by Opportunities, Players, Size, Global Forecast To 2024

About Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2)

Gamma valerolactone is colorless liquid. It is one of the more common lactones. GVL is chiral but is usually used as the racemate. It can be used to produce food flavors, used as solvent for resins, monomer intermediate, lubricant, plasticizer and so on.

Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) Market Key Players:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) Applications:

Food Flavors

Solvent

Monomer Intermediate