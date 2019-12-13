 Press "Enter" to skip to content

GaN Power Devices Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

GaN Power Devices

This Report provides information about GaN Power Devices Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market.

About GaN Power Devices:

GaN material has a critical field that is 10 times higher than silicon. With the same voltage ratings, a much lower on state resistance can be achieved.

GaN Power Devices Market Manufactures:

  • Fujitsu
  • Toshiba
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Texas Instruments
  • EPIGAN
  • NTT Advanced Technology
  • RF Micro Devices
  • Cree Incorporated
  • Aixtron
  • International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • AZZURO Semiconductors

    GaN Power Devices Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players.

    GaN Power Devices Market Types:

  • 600V
  • Other

    GaN Power Devices Market Applications:

  • Server and Other IT Equipments
  • High-efficiency and Stable Power Supplies
  • Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices

    The Report provides in depth research of the GaN Power Devices Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, GaN Power Devices Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of GaN Power Devices Market Report:

  • The global GaN power device market for RF power device held the largest share in 2016. In 2016, more than 90% of the total GaN power device market for RF power devices was dominated by the telecommunications; military, defense, and aerospace; and consumer and enterprise verticals. RF power devices are used in the military applications, very small aperture terminal (VSAT), phased-array radar applications, defense applications, RF cellular infrastructure, jammers, and satellite communications. Initially developed for improvised explosive device (IED) jammers in Iraq, GaN RF power has emerged as the technology of choice for all new microwave and millimeter-wave electronics including radar, satellite, communications, and electronic warfare.
  • The market for GaN-based power drives is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is attributed to its characteristics such as high breakdown voltage and low conduction resistance characteristics that enable high-speed switching and miniaturization. The growing EV charging and electric vehicle production markets, as well as increasing renewable energy generation are the main reasons for the high growth rate of GaN-based power devices. Moreover, there is a huge demand for motor drives due to the high efficiency and performance characteristics offered by GaN devices in high voltage range (above 400 V) applications. GaN power devices are mainly used in UPS and motor control, wireless charging, high-efficiency power supply applications, servo motor drive, and hybrid and EV battery control and health management systems.
  • The worldwide market for GaN Power Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the GaN Power Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe GaN Power Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of GaN Power Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of GaN Power Devices in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the GaN Power Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the GaN Power Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, GaN Power Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe GaN Power Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 117

    1 GaN Power Devices Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of GaN Power Devices by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global GaN Power Devices Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global GaN Power Devices Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 GaN Power Devices Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 GaN Power Devices Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 GaN Power Devices Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 GaN Power Devices Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global GaN Power Devices Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

