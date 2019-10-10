GaN Power Devices Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development & Futuristic Trends to 2024

About GaN Power Devices:

GaN material has a critical field that is 10 times higher than silicon. With the same voltage ratings, a much lower on state resistance can be achieved.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Fujitsu

Toshiba

Koninklijke Philips

Texas Instruments

EPIGAN

NTT Advanced Technology

RF Micro Devices

Cree Incorporated

Aixtron

International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)

Mitsubishi Chemical

GaN Power Devices Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

GaN Power Devices Market Types:

600V

Other GaN Power Devices Market Applications:

Server and Other IT Equipments

High-efficiency and Stable Power Supplies

Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the GaN Power Devices industry. Scope of GaN Power Devices Market:

The global GaN power device market for RF power device held the largest share in 2016. In 2016, more than 90% of the total GaN power device market for RF power devices was dominated by the telecommunications; military, defense, and aerospace; and consumer and enterprise verticals. RF power devices are used in the military applications, very small aperture terminal (VSAT), phased-array radar applications, defense applications, RF cellular infrastructure, jammers, and satellite communications. Initially developed for improvised explosive device (IED) jammers in Iraq, GaN RF power has emerged as the technology of choice for all new microwave and millimeter-wave electronics including radar, satellite, communications, and electronic warfare.

The market for GaN-based power drives is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is attributed to its characteristics such as high breakdown voltage and low conduction resistance characteristics that enable high-speed switching and miniaturization. The growing EV charging and electric vehicle production markets, as well as increasing renewable energy generation are the main reasons for the high growth rate of GaN-based power devices. Moreover, there is a huge demand for motor drives due to the high efficiency and performance characteristics offered by GaN devices in high voltage range (above 400 V) applications. GaN power devices are mainly used in UPS and motor control, wireless charging, high-efficiency power supply applications, servo motor drive, and hybrid and EV battery control and health management systems.

