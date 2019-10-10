 Press "Enter" to skip to content

GaN Power Devices Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development & Futuristic Trends to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

GaN

Global “GaN Power Devices Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global GaN Power Devices market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About GaN Power Devices:

GaN material has a critical field that is 10 times higher than silicon. With the same voltage ratings, a much lower on state resistance can be achieved.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Fujitsu
  • Toshiba
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Texas Instruments
  • EPIGAN
  • NTT Advanced Technology
  • RF Micro Devices
  • Cree Incorporated
  • Aixtron
  • International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • AZZURO Semiconductors

    GaN Power Devices Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of GaN Power Devices Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, GaN Power Devices Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. GaN Power Devices Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    GaN Power Devices Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, GaN Power Devices market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    GaN Power Devices Market Types:

  • 600V
  • Other

    GaN Power Devices Market Applications:

  • Server and Other IT Equipments
  • High-efficiency and Stable Power Supplies
  • Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the GaN Power Devices industry.

    Scope of GaN Power Devices Market:

  • The global GaN power device market for RF power device held the largest share in 2016. In 2016, more than 90% of the total GaN power device market for RF power devices was dominated by the telecommunications; military, defense, and aerospace; and consumer and enterprise verticals. RF power devices are used in the military applications, very small aperture terminal (VSAT), phased-array radar applications, defense applications, RF cellular infrastructure, jammers, and satellite communications. Initially developed for improvised explosive device (IED) jammers in Iraq, GaN RF power has emerged as the technology of choice for all new microwave and millimeter-wave electronics including radar, satellite, communications, and electronic warfare.
  • The market for GaN-based power drives is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is attributed to its characteristics such as high breakdown voltage and low conduction resistance characteristics that enable high-speed switching and miniaturization. The growing EV charging and electric vehicle production markets, as well as increasing renewable energy generation are the main reasons for the high growth rate of GaN-based power devices. Moreover, there is a huge demand for motor drives due to the high efficiency and performance characteristics offered by GaN devices in high voltage range (above 400 V) applications. GaN power devices are mainly used in UPS and motor control, wireless charging, high-efficiency power supply applications, servo motor drive, and hybrid and EV battery control and health management systems.
  • The worldwide market for GaN Power Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the GaN Power Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    GaN Power Devices market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of GaN Power Devices, Growing Market of GaN Power Devices) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of GaN Power Devices Market Report pages: 117

    Important Key questions answered in GaN Power Devices market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of GaN Power Devices in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in GaN Power Devices market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of GaN Power Devices market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of GaN Power Devices market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of GaN Power Devices market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe GaN Power Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of GaN Power Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of GaN Power Devices in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the GaN Power Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the GaN Power Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, GaN Power Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe GaN Power Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

