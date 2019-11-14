 Press "Enter" to skip to content

GaN Power Devices Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

GaN Power Devices

Global GaN Power Devices Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. GaN Power Devices Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by GaN Power Devices industry.

Geographically, GaN Power Devices Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of GaN Power Devices including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14027267

Manufacturers in GaN Power Devices Market Repot:

  • Fujitsu
  • Toshiba
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Texas Instruments
  • EPIGAN
  • NTT Advanced Technology
  • RF Micro Devices
  • Cree Incorporated
  • Aixtron
  • International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • AZZURO Semiconductors

    About GaN Power Devices:

    GaN material has a critical field that is 10 times higher than silicon. With the same voltage ratings, a much lower on state resistance can be achieved.

    GaN Power Devices Industry report begins with a basic GaN Power Devices market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    GaN Power Devices Market Types:

  • 600V
  • Other

    GaN Power Devices Market Applications:

  • Server and Other IT Equipments
  • High-efficiency and Stable Power Supplies
  • Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14027267

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of GaN Power Devices market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global GaN Power Devices?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in GaN Power Devices space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the GaN Power Devices?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of GaN Power Devices market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the GaN Power Devices opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of GaN Power Devices market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of GaN Power Devices market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The global GaN power device market for RF power device held the largest share in 2016. In 2016, more than 90% of the total GaN power device market for RF power devices was dominated by the telecommunications; military, defense, and aerospace; and consumer and enterprise verticals. RF power devices are used in the military applications, very small aperture terminal (VSAT), phased-array radar applications, defense applications, RF cellular infrastructure, jammers, and satellite communications. Initially developed for improvised explosive device (IED) jammers in Iraq, GaN RF power has emerged as the technology of choice for all new microwave and millimeter-wave electronics including radar, satellite, communications, and electronic warfare.
  • The market for GaN-based power drives is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is attributed to its characteristics such as high breakdown voltage and low conduction resistance characteristics that enable high-speed switching and miniaturization. The growing EV charging and electric vehicle production markets, as well as increasing renewable energy generation are the main reasons for the high growth rate of GaN-based power devices. Moreover, there is a huge demand for motor drives due to the high efficiency and performance characteristics offered by GaN devices in high voltage range (above 400 V) applications. GaN power devices are mainly used in UPS and motor control, wireless charging, high-efficiency power supply applications, servo motor drive, and hybrid and EV battery control and health management systems.
  • The worldwide market for GaN Power Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the GaN Power Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • In the end, the report focusses on GaN Power Devices Market major leading market players in GaN Power Devices industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global GaN Power Devices Industry report also includes GaN Power Devices Upstream raw materials and GaN Power Devices downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 117

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14027267

    1 GaN Power Devices Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of GaN Power Devices by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global GaN Power Devices Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global GaN Power Devices Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 GaN Power Devices Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 GaN Power Devices Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 GaN Power Devices Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 GaN Power Devices Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global GaN Power Devices Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Almond Protein Market Size, Research Report 2019 | Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

    Polishing Grade Alumina Market 2019 by Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis to 2024

    Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

    Mountain Bikes Industry by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Products Sales, Revenue, Size, Price and Gross Margin

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.