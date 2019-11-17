Garden and Lawn Tools Market 2019-2025 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, Countries and Forecast

Know About Garden and Lawn Tools Market:

A garden tool is any one of many tools made for gardens and gardening and overlaps with the range of tools made for agriculture and horticulture.In terms of revenue, the lawn mowers segment dominated the market and will continue to lead the market in the coming years. Gas-powered lawn mowers are useful for mowing large lawns and gardens as these do not have an electric cord. Although the gas-powered lawn mowers segment currently dominates the market, their sales are gradually decreasing with increasing consumer awareness of the adverse impact of these mowers on the environment. The introduction of battery-powered and hybrid lawn mowers will contribute to this segmentâs growth in the market.The residential segment accounted for the majority of market shares and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period. The growing popularity of outdoor landscaping is helping raise the demand for power lawn and garden equipment in the residential segment. Furthermore, it is also anticipated that manufacturers will also benefit from the completion of new housing projects, and the demand for garden tools will increase from first-time house buyers.The global Garden and Lawn Tools market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Garden and Lawn Tools Market:

Husqvarna

MTD

Robert Bosch

STIHL

Toro

Stanley Black & Decker

Home Depot Product Authority

Makita U.S.A.

Emak

Blount International

American Honda Motor

Residential Segment

Commercial Segment

Municipal Segment Garden and Lawn Tools Market by Types:

Lawn Mowers

Power Tools

Hand Tools

Garden Accessories