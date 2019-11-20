 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Garment Market 2019-2024: Players/Suppliers, Revenue, Volume and Growth Rate

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Garment

Global Garment Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Garment Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Garment industry.

Geographically, Garment Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Garment including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Garment Market Repot:

  • Sritex
  • Argo Manunggal Group
  • PT Dan Liris
  • Pt. Multi Garmenjaya
  • Busana Apparel

  • About Garment:

    Garment are any article of clothing, it is made from all types of fiber and textile, worn on the body,.

    Garment Industry report begins with a basic Garment market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Garment Market Types:

  • upper body
  • lower body

    Garment Market Applications:

  • Blouses and shirt-blouses
  • Jackets and blazers
  • Jerseys and pullovers
  • Overcoats
  • parkas
  • anoraks
  • windcheaters
  • wind jackets and similar articles
  • Skirts and divided skirts
  • Sarongs
  • Bib and Brace overalls

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Garment market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Garment?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Garment space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Garment?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Garment market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Garment opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Garment market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Garment market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The population of Indonesia ranks the fourth in the world, which is the most populated country and the largest economy of ASEAN.
  • There are over 3,000 garment manufactories above designated size in Indonesia, mainly manufacturing shirts, cotton T-shirts, corsets, underwear, coats, sports shirts and trousers. Most products of brands such as Marks & Spencer, Mango and Zara are manufactured there.
  • The textile and garment enterprises mainly distributed in countries such as Bandung, West Java and areas near Jakarta with investors from Taiwan and Hong Kong. Bandung is the most developed city of garment industry in Indonesia. According to incomplete estimation, the annual output value of garments in Bandung accounted for over 40% in the country. In recent years, the cost of manpower increased, which led to the transfer of part of large-scale garment manufactories in West Java towards areas such as Yogyakarta and Central Java.
  • The worldwide market for Garment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 23 million US$ in 2024, from 23 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Garment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Garment Market major leading market players in Garment industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Garment Industry report also includes Garment Upstream raw materials and Garment downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 122

    1 Garment Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Garment by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Garment Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Garment Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Garment Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Garment Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Garment Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Garment Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Garment Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Garment Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

