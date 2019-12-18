Gas Alarm Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gas Alarm Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

Global “Gas Alarm Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Gas Alarm market size.

About Gas Alarm:

This report studies the gas alarm (gas detector) market. Gas Alarm is devices that detect the presence of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak or other emissions and can interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down. A gas alarm can sound an alarm to operators in the area where the leak is occurring, giving them the opportunity to leave. This type of device is important because there are many gases that can be harmful to organic life, such as humans or animals.Gas detectors can be used to detect combustible, flammable and toxic gases, and oxygen depletion. This type of device is used widely in industry and can be found in locations, such as on oil rigs, to monitor manufacture processes and emerging technologies such as photovoltaic. They may be used in firefighting.

Top Key Players of Gas Alarm Market:

MSA

Tyco International

Industrial Scientific

Honeywell Analytics

Riken Keiki Co. Ltd.

New Cosmos Electric

RAE Systems

Emerson

Crowcon

TROLEX

Victory Gas Alarm Company

Major Types covered in the Gas Alarm Market report are:

Stationary Gas Alarms

Portable Gas Alarms Major Applications covered in the Gas Alarm Market report are:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others Scope of Gas Alarm Market:

First, as for the gas alarm industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 34.48% sales revenue market share in 2016. Tyco International, which has 12.15% market share in 2016, is the leader in the gas alarm industry. The manufacturers following Tyco International are MSA and Industrial Scientific, which respectively has 11.98% and 10.35% market share. The Riken Keiki is the leader of Japan gas alarm industry. It sells a total of 197 million dollar gas alarm products in the year of 2016.

Second, the consumption of gas alarm products rises up from 4515 K Pcs in 2012 to 5550 K Pcs in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5.30%. At the same time, the revenue of gas alarm sales market has a leap from 2710 Million USD to 2949 Million USD.

Third, given the distribution of mineral resources and the moving of industrial barycenter, Southeast/ South Asia, South America and Africa are brought into focus by large manufacturers and become the emerging consumption market.

The worldwide market for Gas Alarm is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 7900 million US$ in 2024, from 5690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.