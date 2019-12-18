 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gas Alarm Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gas Alarm Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Gas Alarm

GlobalGas Alarm Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Gas Alarm market size.

About Gas Alarm:

This report studies the gas alarm (gas detector) market. Gas Alarm is devices that detect the presence of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak or other emissions and can interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down. A gas alarm can sound an alarm to operators in the area where the leak is occurring, giving them the opportunity to leave. This type of device is important because there are many gases that can be harmful to organic life, such as humans or animals.Gas detectors can be used to detect combustible, flammable and toxic gases, and oxygen depletion. This type of device is used widely in industry and can be found in locations, such as on oil rigs, to monitor manufacture processes and emerging technologies such as photovoltaic. They may be used in firefighting.

Top Key Players of Gas Alarm Market:

  • MSA
  • Tyco International
  • Industrial Scientific
  • Honeywell Analytics
  • Riken Keiki Co. Ltd.
  • New Cosmos Electric
  • RAE Systems
  • Emerson
  • Crowcon
  • TROLEX
  • Victory Gas Alarm Company

    Major Types covered in the Gas Alarm Market report are:

  • Stationary Gas Alarms
  • Portable Gas Alarms

    Major Applications covered in the Gas Alarm Market report are:

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Others

    Scope of Gas Alarm Market:

  • First, as for the gas alarm industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 34.48% sales revenue market share in 2016. Tyco International, which has 12.15% market share in 2016, is the leader in the gas alarm industry. The manufacturers following Tyco International are MSA and Industrial Scientific, which respectively has 11.98% and 10.35% market share. The Riken Keiki is the leader of Japan gas alarm industry. It sells a total of 197 million dollar gas alarm products in the year of 2016.
  • Second, the consumption of gas alarm products rises up from 4515 K Pcs in 2012 to 5550 K Pcs in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5.30%. At the same time, the revenue of gas alarm sales market has a leap from 2710 Million USD to 2949 Million USD.
  • Third, given the distribution of mineral resources and the moving of industrial barycenter, Southeast/ South Asia, South America and Africa are brought into focus by large manufacturers and become the emerging consumption market.
  • The worldwide market for Gas Alarm is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 7900 million US$ in 2024, from 5690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Gas Alarm in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Gas Alarm product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gas Alarm, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gas Alarm in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Gas Alarm competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Gas Alarm breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Gas Alarm market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gas Alarm sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Gas Alarm Market Report pages: 115

    1 Gas Alarm Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Gas Alarm by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Gas Alarm Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Gas Alarm Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Gas Alarm Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Gas Alarm Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Gas Alarm Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Gas Alarm Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Gas Alarm Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Gas Alarm Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

