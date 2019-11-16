Gas Canisters for Nail Gun Market 2019: Determined by Global Business Summary, Data Source, Size, Methodology and Resolutions Forecast to 2025

Global “Gas Canisters for Nail Gun Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Gas Canisters for Nail Gun market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

Gas Canisters for Nail Gun Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Paslode

Toua

Bostitch

Hitachi

Handler

Diaoxiang

TJEP

Makita

OrionPower

Max

BeA

OK Befestigung

Gas Canisters, also called fuel cell, are used in gas powered nail gun to provide power source. The potential for power from combustion technology is greater than that from batteries, and thatâs why all cordless framing nailers run on gas.Gas canisters for nail gun industry is quite relevant to gas nailer industry and is a niche market. Market concentration is relatively high, with top three manufacturers taken more than 50% in terms of both revenue and volume in 2015. The largest market player, Paslode, the gas nailer inventor, has the largest market share of more than 30%.US is the largest consumption region, which accounts for just less than 30%, followed by Europe and China. Although sales of Gas Canisters for Nail Gun products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Gas Canisters for Nail Gun field hastily.The Gas Canisters for Nail Gun market was valued at 170 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 210 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gas Canisters for Nail Gun. Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others. Gas Canisters for Nail Gun Market by Applications:

Concrete

Steel

Wood

Others Gas Canisters for Nail Gun Market by Types:

165mm

148/155mm