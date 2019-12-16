 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gas Dryers Market 2019| Global Overview By Market Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Forecast to 2025

December 16, 2019

Gas Dryers

Global “Gas Dryers Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Gas Dryers market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Gas Dryers Market: 

Gas dryers have emerged as a major home appliance as they offer a faster drying cycle compared to outdoor drying on clotheslines. They can be used irrespective of the weather conditions and are increasingly being purchased along with washing machines. Increased awareness about the benefits of gas dryers is driving the global gas dryer market for the residential segment.
In terms of geography, North America was the market leader and is expected to hold more than 40% of the revenue market shares. Factors such as the advent of advanced Energy Star gas dryers will drive this marketâs growth in the region.
The Gas Dryers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gas Dryers.

Top Key Manufacturers in Gas Dryers Market:

  • Electrolux
  • GE
  • LG Electronics
  • Samsung
  • Whirlpool
  • Alliance Laundry Systems
  • Crosslee
  • Rinnai
  • Sears Holdings

    Regions Covered in the Gas Dryers Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Industrial Use
  • Commercial Use
  • Residential Use

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Fixed Gas Dryers
  • Portable Gas Dryers

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Gas Dryers Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Gas Dryers Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Gas Dryers Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Gas Dryers Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Gas Dryers Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Gas Dryers Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Gas Dryers Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Gas Dryers Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Gas Dryers Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Gas Dryers Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Gas Dryers Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Gas Dryers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Gas Dryers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Gas Dryers Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Gas Dryers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Gas Dryers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Gas Dryers Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Gas Dryers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Gas Dryers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Gas Dryers Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gas Dryers Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Gas Dryers Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Gas Dryers Revenue by Product
    4.3 Gas Dryers Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Gas Dryers Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Gas Dryers Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Gas Dryers Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Gas Dryers Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Gas Dryers Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Gas Dryers Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Gas Dryers Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Gas Dryers Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Gas Dryers Forecast
    12.5 Europe Gas Dryers Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Gas Dryers Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Gas Dryers Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Gas Dryers Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Gas Dryers Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

