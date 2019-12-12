Gastrodin Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Gastrodin market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Gastrodin by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Gastrodin Market Analysis:

Gastrodin is a glucoside, and its aglycon is p-hydroxybenzyl alcohol. Extracted from gastrodia and mountain corals.

Gastrodia extract Tianma powder has a good effect on sedative and hypnosis. Chinese medicine roots Tianma for the treatment of dizziness, numbness of the limbs, pain and convulsions.

In 2019, the market size of Gastrodin is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Some Major Players of Gastrodin Market Are:

Xa Bc-Biotech

Xian Lyphar Biotech

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology

Wuhan Vanz Pharm

Yangling Ciyuan Biotech

Xian DN Biology

Gastrodin Market Segmentation by Types:

Powder

Liquid

Other

Gastrodin Market Segmentation by Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Other

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

