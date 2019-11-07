 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Newest Inventions, Drivers, Manufactures, Types and Forecast 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 7, 2019

Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM

GlobalGate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market 2019-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM

STATCOM or Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM is also called Static Var Generator, SVG) is a shunt device, which uses force-commutated power electronics (i.e. GTO, IGBT) to control power flow and improve transient stability on electrical power networks. It is also a member of the so-called Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices. The STATCOM basically performs the same function as the static var compensators but with some advantages. According to Component, SVG can be divided into GTO type, IGBT type, IGCT type, SCR type, GTR type, MOSFET type. FACTS-based power conversion equipment generally used full-controlled devices, mainly choose GTO, modified GTO (IGBT, MTO, ETO) and (HV) IGBT and other devices.This report focuses IGBT based STATCOM.

The following Manufactures are included in the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market report:

  • ABB
  • Siemens
  • Rongxin
  • Sieyuan Electric
  • Hitachi
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • S&C Electric
  • GE
  • AMSC
  • Ingeteam
  • Beijing In-power Electric Co.
  • Ltd
  • Comsys AB
  • Merus Power

    Various policies and news are also included in the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market report. Various costs involved in the production of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs.

    The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM industry.

    Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Types:

  • Low Voltage STATCOM
  • High Voltage STATCOM

    Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Applications:

  • Renewable Energy
  • Electric Utilities
  • Industrial & Manufacturing
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Regions covered in Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market report:

    • United States
    • Europe
    • China
    • Japan
    • Southeast Asia
    • India

    No.of Pages: 115

    Major Points from Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1, Manufactures 2, Manufactures 3

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Type and Applications

    3 Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    4 Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Analysis by Regions

    5 North America by Country

    6 Europe by Country

    7 Asia-Pacific by Country

    8 South America by Country

    9 Middle East and Africa by Countries

    10 Global Market Segment by Type

    11 Global Market Segment by Application

    12 Global Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

