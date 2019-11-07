Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Newest Inventions, Drivers, Manufactures, Types and Forecast 2019-2024

About Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM

STATCOM or Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM is also called Static Var Generator, SVG) is a shunt device, which uses force-commutated power electronics (i.e. GTO, IGBT) to control power flow and improve transient stability on electrical power networks. It is also a member of the so-called Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices. The STATCOM basically performs the same function as the static var compensators but with some advantages. According to Component, SVG can be divided into GTO type, IGBT type, IGCT type, SCR type, GTR type, MOSFET type. FACTS-based power conversion equipment generally used full-controlled devices, mainly choose GTO, modified GTO (IGBT, MTO, ETO) and (HV) IGBT and other devices.This report focuses IGBT based STATCOM.

ABB

Siemens

Rongxin

Sieyuan Electric

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

S&C Electric

GE

AMSC

Ingeteam

Beijing In-power Electric Co.

Ltd

Comsys AB

Various costs involved in the production of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source.

Low Voltage STATCOM

High Voltage STATCOM Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Applications:

Renewable Energy

Electric Utilities

Industrial & Manufacturing