GBL and NMP Market Share | Emerging Trends, Scope, Revenue Status, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2019-2025

The Global GBL and NMP market report aims to provide an overview of GBL and NMP Market players with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geographical region.
NMP and GBL are mainly used in new energy industries such as lithium ion battery and new materials such as arron, polyphenylene sulfide and polyimide.In the production of lithium ion battery, NMP is used to prepare the positive electrode material, binder and other materials to prepare the lithium ion battery.The quality of NMP as a solvent directly affects the quality of pulping and coating of lithium ion battery and the requirement of environmental protection.As China’s economic transition period to the requirement of the industrial structure adjustment, new energy and new material industry have strong support from a macro level, the lithium ion battery and aramid fiber macromolecule new material demand rapid growth, the increase of the downstream market demand will be directly drive as the demand of auxiliary materials such as NMP solvent.The global GBL and NMP market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on GBL and NMP volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GBL and NMP market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of GBL and NMP in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their GBL and NMP manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of Global GBL and NMP Market. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry.
Major Key Players of GBL and NMP Market:
- BASF
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Ashland
- Lyondellbasell
- Eastman
- Abtonsmart Chemical Group
- Tokyo Chemical Industry
- MYJ Chemical
- Battery
- Spices
- Pharmaceutical
- Chemical
- Other
Types of GBL and NMP Market:
- N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)
- Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL)
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Key questions answered in the report:
-What will the market growth rate of GBL and NMP market in 2025?
-What are the key factors motivating the global GBL and NMP market?
-Who are the important key players in GBL and NMP market space?
-What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the GBL and NMP market?
-What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of GBL and NMP market?
-What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of GBL and NMP industries?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global GBL and NMP Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Major-Type
1.4.3 Independent-Type
1.4.4 Administrator-Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global GBL and NMP Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Commonweal
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 GBL and NMP Market Size
2.2 GBL and NMP Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 GBL and NMP Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 GBL and NMP Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 GBL and NMP Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global GBL and NMP Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)…..
3.4 Date of entering into GBL and NMP Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global GBL and NMP Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global GBL and NMP Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Continue…..
Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
Global GBL and NMP market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global GBL and NMP market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
GBL and NMP Market Forecast (2019-2025):
Market Size Forecast: Global GBL and NMP market segmented by overall size, by type/product category, by applications/end users, by regions/geography.
Key Data (Revenue): Market size, market share, growth rate, growth, product sales price, and opportunity.
Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend, forecast and analysis to 2023 by segments and geographical regions.
Segmentation analysis: Global GBL and NMP market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.
Regional analysis: Global GBL and NMP Market Breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest of the World.
Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global GBL and NMP Industry
Strategic analysis: This includes new product development and competitive landscape in the global GBL and NMP
GBL and NMP Market Include the Following Manufacturers Based on GBL and NMP Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. The analysis of the GBL and NMP Market is a thorough study that offers a select combination of skillful market realities. The study shows changing trends of the market as well as the size of each separate segment in this market. Various product types and application are shown below.
Application of GBL and NMP Market: