Gear Couplings Market 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025 Available at Market Research Co.

Gear couplings are a type of flexible couplings that have forged sleeves.

During 2017, the oil and gas industry segment accounted for the major shares of the gear couplings market. The increasing use of gear couplings is mainly due to absorption of shock loads during the process of power transmission and due to harsh environmental conditions will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

In terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the gear couplings market throughout the forecast period. The increase in power generation in countries, such as Germany, the UK, Italy, and France and rising investments in renewable power generation plants will increase the adoption of gear couplings during the forecast period in the region.

The Gear Couplings market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gear Couplings.

