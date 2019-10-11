Gear Measuring Machines Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

Major key players are given in the report are:

Gleason

Klingelnberg

KAPP Werkzeugmaschinen

Mahr Metering Systems

Wenzel America

Osaka Seimitsu Kikai

Tokyo Technical Instrument

Gearspect Group

Gear measuring machines are equipment used to inspect gear tooth profiles, pitch circle diameter, roughness of gear surface and gear module.

Gear measuring machines are used to inspect various gears such as bevel gears, external and internal gears, helical gears, spur gears, worm gears, planetary gears and hypoid gears. Gear measuring machines are a vital tool that facilitate enable gear manufacturing as per set standards as well as ensure efficient power transmission using gears. Gear measuring machines are widely used across various industries such as automotive, aviation, agriculture, wind power generation and metal & mining.

Less Than 650 mm

650-1500 mm

More Than 1500 mm Global Gear Measuring Machines Market Report Segmented by Application:

Automotive

Aviation

Agriculture

Wind Power Generation

Metal & Mining