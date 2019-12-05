 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Geared Motors and Drives Market 2019: Global Business Overview, Sales, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Geared Motors and Drives Market” by analysing various key segments of this Geared Motors and Drives market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Geared Motors and Drives market competitors.

Regions covered in the Geared Motors and Drives Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Geared Motors and Drives Market: 

The food and beverage industry is the primary end-user to the geared motors and drives market. This is mainly due to the need to comply with stringent regulations that emphasis on food safety, quality, and hygiene, inducing manufacturers to upgrade their equipment accordingly. With the growing population and the rising demand for food, the market will witness considerable growth in this end-user segment.Owing to decline in coal mining activities and the increasing demand for wind generation, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the geared motors and drives market. The growing focus towards clean power generation sources and the increase in food safety- and hygiene-related regulations, will drive the growth of the geared drives and geared motors market in the region.The global Geared Motors and Drives market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Geared Motors and Drives Market:

  • ABB
  • Bonfiglioli
  • Mitsubishi
  • Regal Beloit
  • Siemens
  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries
  • Altra Industrial Motion
  • Anaheim Automation
  • Boneng
  • Dana Brevini Power â Transmission
  • Dematek AB
  • Eaton
  • Elecon Engineering
  • Groschopp
  • Johnson Electric
  • NORD Drivesystems
  • SEW-Eurodrive
  • SDT Drive Technology
  • Watt Drive WEG Group

    Geared Motors and Drives Market by Applications:

  • Food and Beverage
  • Metals and Mining
  • Automotive
  • Wind Power
  • Oil and Gas
  • Pulp and Paper
  • Other

    Geared Motors and Drives Market by Types:

  • Geared Motors
  • Geared Drives

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Geared Motors and Drives Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Geared Motors and Drives Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Geared Motors and Drives Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Geared Motors and Drives Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Geared Motors and Drives Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Geared Motors and Drives Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Geared Motors and Drives Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Geared Motors and Drives Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Geared Motors and Drives Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Geared Motors and Drives Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Geared Motors and Drives Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Geared Motors and Drives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Geared Motors and Drives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Geared Motors and Drives Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Geared Motors and Drives Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Geared Motors and Drives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Geared Motors and Drives Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Geared Motors and Drives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Geared Motors and Drives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Geared Motors and Drives Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Geared Motors and Drives Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Geared Motors and Drives Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Geared Motors and Drives Revenue by Product
    4.3 Geared Motors and Drives Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Geared Motors and Drives Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Geared Motors and Drives by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Geared Motors and Drives Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Geared Motors and Drives Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Geared Motors and Drives by Product
    6.3 North America Geared Motors and Drives by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Geared Motors and Drives by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Geared Motors and Drives Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Geared Motors and Drives Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Geared Motors and Drives by Product
    7.3 Europe Geared Motors and Drives by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Geared Motors and Drives by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Geared Motors and Drives Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Geared Motors and Drives Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Geared Motors and Drives by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Geared Motors and Drives by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Geared Motors and Drives by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Geared Motors and Drives Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Geared Motors and Drives Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Geared Motors and Drives by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Geared Motors and Drives by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Geared Motors and Drives by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Geared Motors and Drives Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Geared Motors and Drives Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Geared Motors and Drives by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Geared Motors and Drives by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Geared Motors and Drives Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Geared Motors and Drives Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Geared Motors and Drives Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Geared Motors and Drives Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Geared Motors and Drives Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Geared Motors and Drives Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Geared Motors and Drives Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Geared Motors and Drives Forecast
    12.5 Europe Geared Motors and Drives Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Geared Motors and Drives Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Geared Motors and Drives Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Geared Motors and Drives Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Geared Motors and Drives Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

