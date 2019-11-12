Gel Documentation Systems Market 2019: Study Of Present Market 2019 Status, Trends and Detailed Forecast To 2024

This report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Gel Documentation Systems market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Gel Documentation Systems Market Report – Gel Documentation Systems refer to equipment widely used in molecular biology laboratories for the imaging and documentation of nucleic acid and protein suspended within polyacrylamide or agarose gels .These gels are typically stained with ethidium bromide or other fluorophores such as SYBR Green. Generally, a gel doc includes an ultraviolet (UV) light transilluminator, a hood or a darkroom to shield external light sources and protect the user from UV exposure, and a CCD or CMOS camera for image capturing.

Global Gel Documentation Systems market competition by top manufacturers

Bio-Rad

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare

VWR International

Corning

Syngene

Analytik Jena

Gel Company

ProteinSimple

ATTO

Vilber Lourmat

Carestream Health

Wealtec

Royal Biotech

Cleaver Scientific

LI-COR

Isogen

SIM Lab

DNR Bio-Imaging Systems

Tanon

The Gel Documentation Systems industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher Scientific and GE Healthcare have relative higher level of productâs quality. As to China, Shanghai Tanon take above a half of native production. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shanghai city.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 31.2%, and United States with 29.4%. Chinaâs consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 4.4%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Gel Documentation Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Gel Documentation Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Multifunctional Product

Basic Product By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Molecular Biology Laboratories

Education & Research Center