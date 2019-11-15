Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market 2019: Growth Stimulators, Market Size Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin forecast to 2025

Global "Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market" report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies.

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Waters

Shimadzu

Agilent Technologies

Malvern

TOSOH Corporation

Schambeck SFD

Polymer Char

J2 Scientific

Gilson

LC Tech

Gel permeation chromatography (GPC) is one of the most powerful and versatile analytical techniques available for understanding and predicting polymer performance. It is the most convenient technique for characterizing the complete molecular weight distribution of a polymer. Less sophisticated GPC systems, typically referred to as "clean-up" systems, are used more as a sample preparation technique on complex samples.First, for industry structure Analysis, the Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 67.94 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) industry.Second, the sales of Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) increased from 2219 units in 2012 to 2546 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 3.73%.Third, Asia-Pacific occupied 41.59% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 28.52% and 22.55% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.The Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) market was valued at 120 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 140 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC).

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others. Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market by Applications:

Academic institutions

Chemical and Biochemical Companies

Government agencies

Other Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market by Types:

Analytical Systems

Clean-up Systems