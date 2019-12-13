Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

Global “Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) market size.

About Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC):

Gel permeation chromatography (GPC) is one of the most powerful and versatile analytical techniques available for understanding and predicting polymer performance. It is the most convenient technique for characterizing the complete molecular weight distribution of a polymer. Less sophisticated GPC systems, typically referred to as “clean-up” systems, are used more as a sample preparation technique on complex samples.

Top Key Players of Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market:

Waters

Shimadzu

Agilent Technologies

Malvern

TOSOH Corporation

Schambeck SFD

Polymer Char

J2 Scientific

Gilson

LC Tech

Labtech Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14084764 Major Types covered in the Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market report are:

Analytical Systems

Clean-up Systems

Total Major Applications covered in the Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market report are:

Academic institutions

Chemical and Biochemical Companies

Government agencies

Other Scope of Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market:

First, for industry structure analysis, the Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 67.94 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) industry.

Second, the sales of Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) increased from 2219 units in 2012 to 2546 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 3.73%.

Third, Asia-Pacific occupied 41.59% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 28.52% and 22.55% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

The worldwide market for Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.