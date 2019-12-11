Gel Socks Industry Growth, Shares, Opportunities And Forecast To 2019-2023

Gel Socks market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Gel Socks market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The growing prevalence of diabetes is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of gel socks market. Diabetes often hampers the physical movement of the patients as it results in painful feet Diabetic gel socks have a shock-absorbing gel to provide overall protection to feet against pressure, friction, and pinching. Also, these socks prevent foot ulcerations. Most diabetic patients succumb to a wide range of diseases, inducing osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. The increasing number of geriatric populations, coupled with the rising prevalence of arthritis has necessitated the adoption of gel socks. Ouranalysts have predicted that the gel socks market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Gel Socks :

Bath Accessories Co. Inc.

Donnamax Inc.

Earth Therapeutics Direct

PolyGel LLC