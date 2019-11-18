Gel Socks Market Overview, Growth, Demand And Forecast Research Report To 2023

The Gel Socks industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Gel Socks market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the period 2019-2023.

The Gel Socks market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The growing prevalence of diabetes is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of gel socks market. Diabetes often hampers the physical movement of the patients as it results in painful feet Diabetic gel socks have a shock-absorbing gel to provide overall protection to feet against pressure, friction, and pinching. Also, these socks prevent foot ulcerations. Most diabetic patients succumb to a wide range of diseases, inducing osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. The increasing number of geriatric populations, coupled with the rising prevalence of arthritis has necessitated the adoption of gel socks. Ouranalysts have predicted that the gel socks market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Gel Socks :

Bath Accessories Co. Inc.

Donnamax Inc.

Earth Therapeutics Direct

PolyGel LLC