General Purpose Contactor Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis To 2025

Eti (Slovenia)

Eaton (Ireland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Rockwell Automation(US)

GE Industrial (Boston

Massachusetts)

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Honeywell(US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

General purpose contactors are designed for a broad range of applications and must be able to switch higher currents. It will have larger contact heads (to lower resistance) and wider gaps between contacts (to limit damage from arcing) than a definite purpose contactor. These features, plus other design characteristics of general purpose contactors, give them a longer operating lifetime than cheaper definite purpose contactor options. Aside from the higher cost, there is no drawback in using general purpose contactors for HVACR applications. In fact, general purpose contactors will most likely outlast any HVACR equipment they are installed in.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Power Switching Application

Motor Application

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

DC Contactor