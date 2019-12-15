General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global “General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) globally.

About General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS):

General purpose polystyrene (GPPS) is produced by the polymerization of the monomer styrene, which is a derivative of petroleum. It is classified as a hydrocarbon, due to composed of carbon and hydrogen atoms only.

General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Manufactures:

INEOS

Total Petrochemicals

BASF SE

Trinseo

Sabic

PS Japan

Chi Mei Corporation

Polimeri

Supreme Petrochem

Chevron Phillips Chemical

KKPC

E.Styrenics

Formosa Chemicals

Hyundai Engineering

Taita Chemical

LG Chem

Toyo Engineer

VIETNAM Polystyrene

CNPC

SECCO Petrochemical

SINOPEC

BASF-YPC Company

RASTAR Synthetic Material

Hong Kong Petrochemical

Astor Chemical

Founder Commpoities

Extrusion molding

Injection molding

Others General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Applications:

Packaging

Electronic Appliances

Daily Consumer Products

Construction

Construction

Others

The global production of general purpose polystyrene increased from 5084.1 K MT in 2010 to 6462.4 K MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 5.73%. Asia is the major manufacturing market in the world. China holds 25.41% of the global production while Asia (except China) holds 23.31% in 2014. This industry is relatively fragmented. INEOS is the world leader, which holds the 14.69% production share in 2014. Trinseo (China) is the China leader in recent years.

Asia is the major consumption market in the world. China holds 23.43% consumption volume in the global in 2014 while Asia (except China) holds 21.56%.

General purpose polystyrene downstream is packaging, electronic appliances and daily consumer products, etc. In recent years, electronic appliances develop rapidly. The demand for eneral purpose polystyrene will correspondingly increase.

The worldwide market for General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.