General Reagents Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

General reagents generally refers to inorganic reagents and organic reagents that can meet standard purity. It is often applied to scientific research, analysis and testing, and synthetic reaction and also used as new materials.

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VWR (Avantor)

Kanto Chemical

Xilong

FUJIFILM Wako Chemical

TCI

Sinopharm Chemical Reagent

ITW Reagents

Tedia

Katayama Chemical

J&K Scientific

Nanjing Reagent

Guangzhou Chemical Reagent Factory

ChengDu Chron Chemicals

Junsei Chemical

SRL Chemical

Polysciences

Organic Reagents

Inorganic Reagents General Reagents Market Applications:

Government & Institutions

Academic

Industry

Pharma

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29.18% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.87%.

The worldwide market for General Reagents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 6000 million US$ in 2024, from 4930 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.