Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) Market 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

Short Details of Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) Market Report – Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) is an effective protection device for the transformer and the generator, which connected between a generator and the step-up voltage transformer. The generator circuit breakers include vacuum circuit breaker, SF6 circuit breaker and others.

Global Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) market competition by top manufacturers

ABB

Siemens

Schneider

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Eaton

Hitachi

Chinatcs

NHVS

As of 2015, around 939 units generator circuit breaker f were sold to power plants from 669 units in 2011. As more and more generators with higher unit capacity are required to be mounted together with GCBs to achieve better reliability, the demand of generator circuit breaker will be increasing.

At present, in developed countries, the Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU and US. The top three manufacturers are ABB, Siemens, Schneider, respectively with global production market share as 64.34%, 7.50% and 6.18% in 2016. There are major three classification of Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) in this report, vacuum circuit breaker, SF6 circuit breaker and others. Globally, the production shares of the three types of GCBs are 28.17%, 67.07% and 4.76%.

The worldwide market for Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Vacuum Circuit Breaker

SF6 Circuit Breaker

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Nuclear Plants

Thermal Power Plants