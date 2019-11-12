Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) Market 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

International Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.
Short Details of Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) Market Report – Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) is an effective protection device for the transformer and the generator, which connected between a generator and the step-up voltage transformer. The generator circuit breakers include vacuum circuit breaker, SF6 circuit breaker and others.
Global Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) market competition by top manufacturers
- ABB
- Siemens
- Schneider
- General Electric
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Eaton
- Hitachi
- Chinatcs
- NHVS
As of 2015, around 939 units generator circuit breaker f were sold to power plants from 669 units in 2011. As more and more generators with higher unit capacity are required to be mounted together with GCBs to achieve better reliability, the demand of generator circuit breaker will be increasing.
At present, in developed countries, the Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU and US. The top three manufacturers are ABB, Siemens, Schneider, respectively with global production market share as 64.34%, 7.50% and 6.18% in 2016. There are major three classification of Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) in this report, vacuum circuit breaker, SF6 circuit breaker and others. Globally, the production shares of the three types of GCBs are 28.17%, 67.07% and 4.76%.
The worldwide market for Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
